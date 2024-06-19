Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.39 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. 2,549,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.