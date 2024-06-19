Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

