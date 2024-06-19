Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $196.85 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $196.85 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00041320 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,123,788,326 coins and its circulating supply is 880,802,477 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

