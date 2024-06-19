Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

AMZN opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

