Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.18, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

