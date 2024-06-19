Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.49.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

