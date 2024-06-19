Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 123 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $36,777,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MELI opened at $1,573.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,584.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,605.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

