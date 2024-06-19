Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after buying an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after buying an additional 922,303 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,745,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 958,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

