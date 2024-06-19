Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

LMT opened at $460.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $462.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.35. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

