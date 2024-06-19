Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,770,000 after acquiring an additional 88,285 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.60. The company had a trading volume of 598,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,995. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $384.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.84. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

