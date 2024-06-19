M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 343 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

