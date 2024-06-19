M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.59.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

