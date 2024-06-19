Nano (XNO) Market Cap Hits $122.04 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $122.04 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,435.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.33 or 0.00604156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00112787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00261855 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00041630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00067021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

