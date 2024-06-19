National Bank Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$26.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.03 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$76.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$63.29 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

