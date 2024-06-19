National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is RK Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RK Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. National Beverage accounts for 7.7% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,818,000 after buying an additional 49,441 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $10,309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

National Beverage Increases Dividend

NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. 320,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.79. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

