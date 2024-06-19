National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.