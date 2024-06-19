Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,863.93 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $26,863.93 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010456 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

