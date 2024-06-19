NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,041 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

