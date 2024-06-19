NBC Securities Inc. Buys 776 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,957,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,085. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

