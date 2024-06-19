NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.5% of NBC Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.79. 2,956,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.25 and a 200 day moving average of $280.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

