NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,058,000 after acquiring an additional 294,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,290,000 after buying an additional 161,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after buying an additional 325,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 898,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after buying an additional 268,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

BAB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. 153,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,836. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

