NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 105,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.