NBC Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 248.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,045,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after acquiring an additional 151,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,815,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,284,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,530,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 444,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 209,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,544. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.