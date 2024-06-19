NBC Securities Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.6% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $177.61. 5,711,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.39. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,811,370 shares of company stock worth $1,130,121,394. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

