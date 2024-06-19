NBC Securities Inc. Has $967,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,448,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after buying an additional 213,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,148. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

