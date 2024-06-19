NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 19,203 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 181.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,834,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712,359 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,391,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $79,930,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 15,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $459,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,479,075.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

ExlService Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 940,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,709. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.