NBC Securities Inc. Sells 323 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BME traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,532. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

