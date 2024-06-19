NBC Securities Inc. Sells 670 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 588,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 105,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 27,075.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 97,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of FLRN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,281. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

