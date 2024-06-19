NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.33. 9,511,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,880,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

