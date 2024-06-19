NBC Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.7% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

