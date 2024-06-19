NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $4.99 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.44 billion and $321.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.99 or 0.00007703 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,441,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,865,901 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,260,011 with 1,089,698,571 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.99132061 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $410,825,182.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

