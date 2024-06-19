NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $5.03 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $392.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00007724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,350,353 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,865,901 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

