Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE NEO traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.13. 223,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,000. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of C$164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.00 million. Analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Morris acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.09 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $105,824 over the last three months. 21.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

