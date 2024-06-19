Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $685.67. 2,855,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $687.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

