Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.67. 2,943,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,166. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $687.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

