NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 28,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 217,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About NeuroSense Therapeutics
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroSense Therapeutics
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.