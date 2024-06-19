New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.50 and a beta of 0.98. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 37,902 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 116,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.