NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

