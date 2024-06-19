NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

