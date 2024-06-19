NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $10,717,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,064,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $291,300,000 after purchasing an additional 473,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,626,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,737. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.