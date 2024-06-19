Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading 2% Higher

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 68,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 36,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.33.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

