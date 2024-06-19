Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.94

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 1630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Nitches Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc engages in the production and distribution of household, lifestyle, travel and leisure, sports goods, and clothing items. It also develops NITCHES OVS, an owner verification system (OVS) mobile application that can be used to verify authenticity and ownership of Nitches' luxury products, apparels, and streetwear clothing items.

