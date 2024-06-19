NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.66

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.66 and traded as high as $42.32. NNN REIT shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 698,847 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is currently 103.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in NNN REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 249,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NNN REIT by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $2,625,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NNN REIT by 96,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.