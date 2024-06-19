Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up about 0.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,339,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,290. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

