Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE HHH traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 312,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.55. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

