Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises 1.8% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,427,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

