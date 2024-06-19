Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Northern Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.43 and a beta of 0.17. Northern Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.54 ($0.77). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.27.

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

