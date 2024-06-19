Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Trading Down 2.6 %
Northern Venture Trust stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -821.43 and a beta of 0.17. Northern Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.54 ($0.77). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.27.
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Venture Trust
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.