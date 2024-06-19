Northland Securities Increases AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $18.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 84.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.87.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. AvePoint’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,981,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,800 in the last 90 days. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $3,590,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

