Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,250 AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 162,178 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 390,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA MSOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,774,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193,941. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $834.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.36.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.