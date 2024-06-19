Northside Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,130,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PCOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procore Technologies

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $117,370.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,033 shares of company stock valued at $21,827,389. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.